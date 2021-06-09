Terra Virtua Kolect Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges (TVK)

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000513 BTC on popular exchanges. Terra Virtua Kolect has a market cap of $38.78 million and approximately $5.63 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00068822 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00027227 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004186 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $325.13 or 0.00943191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,206.04 or 0.09300521 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00050247 BTC.

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Profile

Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) is a coin. It launched on December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 219,201,959 coins. The official message board for Terra Virtua Kolect is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7 . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official website is terravirtua.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Buying and Selling Terra Virtua Kolect

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Virtua Kolect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Virtua Kolect should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra Virtua Kolect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

