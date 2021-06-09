TerraKRW (KRT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $27,512.00

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 9th. TerraKRW has a market capitalization of $44.95 million and approximately $27,512.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraKRW coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TerraKRW alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00064714 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.07 or 0.00222522 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.01 or 0.00208801 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $505.29 or 0.01369948 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,989.26 or 1.00285514 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

TerraKRW Profile

TerraKRW’s launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 50,602,211,536 coins and its circulating supply is 50,601,482,427 coins. TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

TerraKRW Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraKRW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraKRW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.