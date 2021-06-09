Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 801 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $859,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Tesla by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,651 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 41.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.81, for a total transaction of $819,762.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,534,629.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,919 shares of company stock valued at $77,904,588 over the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $2.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $601.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,512,816. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $656.03. The stock has a market cap of $579.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 603.59, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.70 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Tesla to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.19.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

