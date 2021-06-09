Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $237.25 Million

Brokerages expect Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to report sales of $237.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $254.70 million and the lowest is $215.40 million. Texas Capital Bancshares reported sales of $280.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full-year sales of $929.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $848.00 million to $975.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $937.17 million, with estimates ranging from $887.00 million to $985.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $239.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.98 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 7.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TCBI. Truist Securities raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Hovde Group raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.50 to $82.50 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.85.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $67,500.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $363,574.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,815.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth $61,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth $71,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 925.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth $102,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,685. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.85. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $25.37 and a 52-week high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

