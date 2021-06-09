Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by German American Bancorp Inc.

German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 50,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $186.71. The company had a trading volume of 106,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,742,303. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $172.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.34.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

