The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.89. 54,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,642,877. The company has a market cap of $240.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.24.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,530,796.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 255,893 shares of company stock worth $13,956,239. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

