The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Stock Position Lowered by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,324 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the quarter. The Cooper Companies makes up approximately 1.5% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of The Cooper Companies worth $41,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COO. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,658,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,735 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 40,701 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,787,000 after purchasing an additional 12,756 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $1,051,702.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,965.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.38.

COO traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $372.07. 3,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,354. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $268.92 and a 12-month high of $415.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $393.75. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

