The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Now Covered by Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

GEO has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of The GEO Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The GEO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of NYSE GEO opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. The GEO Group has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $14.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $778.39 million, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.99.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The GEO Group will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 400.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

