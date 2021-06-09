The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.570-0.590 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $558 million-563 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $570.80 million.The GEO Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.230-2.310 EPS.
Shares of GEO traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.80. 187,358,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,547,389. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.99. The GEO Group has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $14.53.
The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The GEO Group will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.
The GEO Group Company Profile
The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.
See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing
Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.