The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.570-0.590 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $558 million-563 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $570.80 million.The GEO Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.230-2.310 EPS.

Shares of GEO traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.80. 187,358,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,547,389. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.99. The GEO Group has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $14.53.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The GEO Group will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GEO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The GEO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded The GEO Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on The GEO Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

