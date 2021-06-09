The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG)

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 204 ($2.67) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 220.15 ($2.88).

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at GBX 198.02 ($2.59) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.82 billion and a PE ratio of -1.17. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 350.10 ($4.57). The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 202.62.

In related news, insider Heather Ann McSharry acquired 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, with a total value of £104,500 ($136,529.92).

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

