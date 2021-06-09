The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.280-0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $64.50 million-66.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $64.09 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HCKT. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.76. 73,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,708. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.27. The company has a market cap of $535.14 million, a P/E ratio of 98.67, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.68. The Hackett Group has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $18.94.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $63.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.63 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 10.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hackett Group will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.