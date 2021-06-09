The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) & MeaTech 3D (NASDAQ:MITC) Head-To-Head Analysis

MeaTech 3D (NASDAQ:MITC) and The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.7% of MeaTech 3D shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.3% of The Hain Celestial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of The Hain Celestial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares MeaTech 3D and The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeaTech 3D N/A N/A -$18.52 million N/A N/A The Hain Celestial Group $2.05 billion 1.96 -$80.41 million $0.84 48.14

MeaTech 3D has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The Hain Celestial Group.

Profitability

This table compares MeaTech 3D and The Hain Celestial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeaTech 3D N/A N/A N/A The Hain Celestial Group 1.97% 9.54% 6.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for MeaTech 3D and The Hain Celestial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MeaTech 3D 0 0 0 0 N/A The Hain Celestial Group 0 1 7 0 2.88

The Hain Celestial Group has a consensus price target of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.80%. Given The Hain Celestial Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The Hain Celestial Group is more favorable than MeaTech 3D.

Summary

The Hain Celestial Group beats MeaTech 3D on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

MeaTech 3D Company Profile

MeaTech 3D Ltd., a technology company, focuses on the development and out-licensing of three-dimensional printing technology, biotechnology processes, and customizable manufacturing processes to food processing and food retail companies to manufacture proteins without animal slaughtering. The company engages in developing a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat. It intends to license its proprietary production technology; provides associated products, such as cell lines, printheads, bioreactors, and incubators; and offer services, such as technology implementation, training, and engineering support directly and through contractors to food processing and food retail companies. The company is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments. It also provides cooking and culinary oils; cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts, chilis, chocolate, and nut butters; and juices. In addition, the company offers hot-eating desserts, cookies, frozen fruit and vegetables, pre-cut fresh fruits, refrigerated and frozen plant-based meat-alternative products, jams, fruit spreads, jellies, honey, natural sweeteners, and marmalade products, as well as other food products. Further, it provides snack products comprising potato, root vegetable and other exotic vegetable chips, straws, tortilla chips, whole grain chips, pita chips, and puffs; and personal care products that include hand, skin, hair, and oral care products, as well as deodorants, baby care items, body washes, sunscreens, and lotions under the Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth's Best, JASON, Live Clean, and Queen Helene brands name. Additionally, the company offers herbal, green, black, wellness, rooibos, and chai tea under the Celestial Seasonings brand. It sells pantry products under the Spectrum, Spectrum Essentials, MaraNatha, Imagine broths, Hain Pure Foods, Health Valley, Hollywood, Westbrae, Almond Dream, Coconut Dream, Rice Dream, Oat Dream, Soy Dream, and DreamTM brand names. It sells its products through specialty and natural food distributors, supermarkets, natural food stores, mass-market and e-commerce retailers, food service channels and clubs, and drug and convenience stores in approximately 75 countries worldwide. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, New York.

