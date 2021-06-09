The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) will report $1.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group reported sales of $1.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full year sales of $5.07 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.21 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Hanover Insurance Group.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion.

Several analysts have commented on THG shares. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Hanover Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.33.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $286,919.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,546.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total value of $649,463.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,861.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,791 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,846 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

THG traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,556. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.21. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $143.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

