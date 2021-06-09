The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 7,865 Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,865 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Ready Capital worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Ready Capital during the first quarter worth about $90,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ready Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 64,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Ready Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ready Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $54,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,177.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Petro purchased 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $67,355.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $67,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RC. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Shares of Ready Capital stock opened at $15.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.35. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.10. Ready Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $7.17 and a 52 week high of $16.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a net margin of 47.10% and a return on equity of 13.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 22.35%.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

