The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 1,370 Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $575,000.

In related news, Director Dennis Podlesak purchased 13,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.11 per share, with a total value of $197,074.37. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 43,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,963. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNDX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

Shares of SNDX stock opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.44 million, a PE ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 11.35, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $27.85.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.09. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.08% and a negative net margin of 5,645.68%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

