The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,066 Shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Central Pacific Financial worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Central Pacific Financial by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

NYSE:CPF opened at $28.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $808.90 million, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.35. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.58.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $60.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.05 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPF. Raymond James raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th.

In other news, Director Saedene K. Ota bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,662.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,771.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.