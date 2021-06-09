The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,371 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MOD opened at $17.94 on Wednesday. Modine Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.29. The stock has a market cap of $926.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.79.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. Research analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

