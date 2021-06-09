The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 593 Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 7.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 16,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 3,315 shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $135,948.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,692.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bonanza Creek Energy stock opened at $47.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $989.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 2.01. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $48.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.07.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 10.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%.

BCEI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bonanza Creek Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

