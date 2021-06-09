The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 12,637 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $676,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 9,209 shares during the period. Finally, Highline Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $4,245,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RCKT opened at $46.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.11. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $67.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 11.65 and a quick ratio of 11.65.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on RCKT shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

In other news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp sold 725,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $29,021,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

