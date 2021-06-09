The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 7.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Arconic were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arconic during the first quarter worth about $452,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Arconic by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 329,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arconic during the first quarter worth about $362,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Arconic during the first quarter worth about $3,069,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arconic by 38.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 7,679 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ARNC opened at $37.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.72. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 2.98. Arconic Co. has a 1-year low of $12.94 and a 1-year high of $38.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.19. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arconic Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARNC. Zacks Investment Research raised Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Arconic in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

In other Arconic news, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $186,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $371,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,756 shares of company stock valued at $788,073 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

