The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Raised to $315.00

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $310.00 to $315.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SHW. TheStreet upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $291.33 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.41.

Shares of SHW opened at $281.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $178.66 and a 1 year high of $293.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $283.39. The stock has a market cap of $74.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.08 earnings per share. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback 15,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

