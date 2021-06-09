The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) PT Raised to $317.00

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $317.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.81% from the stock’s previous close.

SHW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $291.33 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. TheStreet raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.13.

SHW stock opened at $281.00 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $178.66 and a 1 year high of $293.05. The company has a market capitalization of $74.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $283.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.08 earnings per share. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHW. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 58 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

