The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.150-9.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The Sherwin-Williams also updated its FY21 guidance to 9.15-9.45 EPS.

NYSE:SHW traded down $4.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $276.96. 1,879,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,079. The Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $178.66 and a 52-week high of $293.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $73.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.08 EPS. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHW. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $318.96.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

