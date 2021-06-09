The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.15-9.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.30. The Sherwin-Williams also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.150-9.450 EPS.

NYSE SHW traded down $3.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $277.19. The company had a trading volume of 60,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,838. The Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $178.66 and a fifty-two week high of $293.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $283.39. The company has a market cap of $73.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $291.33 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $318.96.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

