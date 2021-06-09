The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in The Timken were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Timken by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,547,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,141,000 after purchasing an additional 34,961 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in The Timken in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,524,000. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in The Timken by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in The Timken by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 719,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,632,000 after purchasing an additional 393,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Timken by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TKR opened at $88.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $92.39.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.18. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TKR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 35,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total value of $2,995,461.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,190,116.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $200,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,635.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,693 shares of company stock worth $15,569,086 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

