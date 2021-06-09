The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,913 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,918 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $9,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TD. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TD shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $83.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.95.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $72.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $132.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $42.90 and a 1-year high of $73.85.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.80 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6521 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.16%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

