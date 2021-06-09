The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) PT Raised to C$87.00

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at CSFB from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.13% from the company’s current price.

TD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$97.00 price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$78.36 to C$92.24 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$89.71.

Shares of TD opened at C$87.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$160.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$85.29. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of C$57.44 and a 1 year high of C$89.12.

In other The Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Director Claude Mongeau purchased 9,240 shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$86.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$800,461.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,966,527.81. Also, Senior Officer Robert E. Dorrance sold 138,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.48, for a total transaction of C$12,104,782.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 569,584 shares in the company, valued at C$49,827,208.32.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

