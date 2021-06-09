The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Senior Officer Sells C$3,428,880.00 in Stock

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) Senior Officer Paul Campbell Douglas sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.92, for a total transaction of C$3,428,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,800 shares in the company, valued at C$5,081,776.

TD traded down C$0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$87.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,277,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,007,005. The stock has a market cap of C$158.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.32. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$57.44 and a twelve month high of C$89.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$85.29.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.67%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TD. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$97.00 price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$89.71.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.