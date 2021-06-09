The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Senior Officer Sells C$3,428,880.00 in Stock

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) Senior Officer Paul Campbell Douglas sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.92, for a total transaction of C$3,428,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,800 shares in the company, valued at C$5,081,776.
TD traded down C$0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$87.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,277,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,007,005. The stock has a market cap of C$158.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.32. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$57.44 and a twelve month high of C$89.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$85.29.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.67%.
About The Toronto-Dominion Bank
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.
Further Reading: Channel Trading
Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.