The Transfer Token (TTT) Achieves Market Cap of $1.52 Billion

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One The Transfer Token coin can currently be purchased for about $14.49 or 0.00038955 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, The Transfer Token has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. The Transfer Token has a total market capitalization of $1.52 billion and $4.40 million worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00047349 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000177 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC.

The Transfer Token Coin Profile

TTT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,140,450 coins. The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

The Transfer Token Coin Trading

