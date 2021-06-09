The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

WEN has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised The Wendy’s from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush increased their price target on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.61.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $28.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 45.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.02 million. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Wendy’s will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in The Wendy’s by 14,248.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,512,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,903,000 after buying an additional 2,494,970 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in The Wendy’s by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,948,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,945 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in The Wendy’s by 273.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,329,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,193,000 after buying an additional 1,704,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,488,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $405,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,520 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $32,083,000. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

