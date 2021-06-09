The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Gap Up to $28.87

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.87, but opened at $29.96. The Wendy’s shares last traded at $26.84, with a volume of 252,085 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush lifted their price target on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus upgraded The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Cleveland Research began coverage on The Wendy’s in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.02 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 70.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,860,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,785,000 after purchasing an additional 425,196 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 454,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 40,254 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in The Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $850,000. 72.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

