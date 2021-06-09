The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 682,378 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,862 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $16,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in The Western Union by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 157,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in The Western Union by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 118,536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WU. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.32.

In related news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $2,732,274.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 519,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,966,265.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $69,448.50. Insiders sold a total of 120,483 shares of company stock worth $3,004,492 over the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE WU opened at $24.91 on Wednesday. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. The Western Union had a return on equity of 775.45% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

