Theta Fuel (TFUEL) One Day Volume Tops $548.37 Million

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 9th. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 77.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $3.36 billion and $548.37 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001797 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00042673 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.20 or 0.00261575 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00040193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00008647 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00011449 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

