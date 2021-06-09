thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €15.80 by Credit Suisse Group

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) received a €15.80 ($18.59) price target from Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 61.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €11.20 ($13.18) price target on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. thyssenkrupp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €12.99 ($15.28).

thyssenkrupp stock opened at €9.77 ($11.49) on Monday. thyssenkrupp has a 12 month low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 12 month high of €27.01 ($31.78). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €10.57.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

