TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 808,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,635 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $71,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HLNE. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 14.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on HLNE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.75.

HLNE stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.07. 241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,774. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52-week low of $59.64 and a 52-week high of $97.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.83.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 52.77% and a net margin of 28.69%. The firm had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is 45.79%.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.