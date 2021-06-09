TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $124.86 Million Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 17.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,686,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344,500 shares during the quarter. Pinterest makes up approximately 1.1% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $124,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,707,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,309,000 after buying an additional 2,941,890 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 261.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,531,000 after buying an additional 14,872,010 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1,479,469.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,273,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,418,000 after buying an additional 6,272,952 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,055,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,253,000 after purchasing an additional 810,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PINS traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.29. 149,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,015,054. The company has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of -1,100.67 and a beta of 1.24. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $89.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.85.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Pinterest from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.58.

In other Pinterest news, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total value of $5,996,006.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,996,006.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 11,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total value of $798,949.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 797,592 shares of company stock worth $55,123,114 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

