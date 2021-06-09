TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $87.05 Million Stock Holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,328,665 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 78,379 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $87,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,958 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 1st quarter worth $41,812,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,023 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 14,669 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ATRC shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on AtriCure from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on AtriCure from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.88.

Shares of ATRC traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.72. 1,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,621. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.04 and a 52 week high of $80.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -66.46 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.97.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.24 million. Equities research analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total value of $195,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,558 shares in the company, valued at $4,736,586.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $779,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,127.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,480 shares of company stock valued at $4,642,804 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

