TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Purchases 60,850 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,850 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Cintas worth $66,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,115,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,425,000 after purchasing an additional 93,585 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Cintas by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,048,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,878,000 after purchasing an additional 407,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $278,109,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 551,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,966,000 after purchasing an additional 69,990 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 551,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. 63.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. William Blair upgraded shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.00.

Shares of Cintas stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $348.65. 2,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,237. The company has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.58. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $254.07 and a fifty-two week high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.