TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 18,075 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,075 shares during the period. Chemed comprises approximately 0.9% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 1.37% of Chemed worth $100,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Chemed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $457,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chemed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its holdings in Chemed by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Chemed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,899,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in Chemed by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CHE traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $484.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,519. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $417.41 and a 12-month high of $560.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $480.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.48.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. Chemed had a return on equity of 36.43% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $527.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.96 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 17.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 7.52%.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total transaction of $1,492,830.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,529,265.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

