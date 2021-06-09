TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 290,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,805 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 1.18% of Littelfuse worth $76,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,728,000. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 185,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,267,000. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 56,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,327,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. CL King began coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.25.

Shares of Littelfuse stock traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $260.16. 1,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,292. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $263.81. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.11 and a 1-year high of $287.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $463.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.76 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

In other news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.94, for a total transaction of $664,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 264,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,290,601.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 4,296 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,202,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,234,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,936 shares of company stock worth $5,088,527. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

