Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 68,788 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 773,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,788 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $20,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4,166.7% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CCL shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CCL opened at $31.08 on Wednesday. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.89. The company has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.33.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.00 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,375.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. On average, analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

