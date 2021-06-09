Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,847 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 6,075 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Xilinx worth $18,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 427 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,869 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Xilinx by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 5.7% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 96.1% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

XLNX opened at $127.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 48.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 6.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.71. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.08 and a fifty-two week high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

