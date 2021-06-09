Toronto Dominion Bank Has $21.66 Million Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 32,800 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $21,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 33.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIA stock opened at $346.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $340.86. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $249.10 and a fifty-two week high of $351.09.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

