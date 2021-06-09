Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.89

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.89 and last traded at $28.89, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.66.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. This is a boost from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYG. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 1.9% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 29,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 39.4% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 4.5% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 36,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 7.1% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 24,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 11.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG)

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

