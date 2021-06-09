Traders Buy Large Volume of Cyclerion Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:CYCN)

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 3,695 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,815% compared to the typical volume of 193 call options.

In other news, major shareholder Slate Path Capital Lp bought 961,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $2,999,998.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Hecht bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $687,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,166.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,482,861 shares of company stock valued at $7,420,854 over the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $836,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYCN opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $8.96. The firm has a market cap of $139.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.87.



Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, development, and commercialization of medicines for serious central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its product candidates include CY6463, a CNS-penetrant, soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of mitochondrial encephalomyopathy, lactic acidosis, and stroke-like episodes (MELAS) and Alzheimer's disease with vascular pathology (ADv); Olinciguat, an orally administered vascular soluble guanylate cyclase stimulator that is in Phase II studies for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); Praliciguat, an orally administered systemic sGC stimulator that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction.

