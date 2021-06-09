Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Interface (NASDAQ:TILE)

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 1,360 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,871% compared to the average daily volume of 69 call options.

TILE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Interface from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interface in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Interface during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interface during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Interface by 280.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Interface during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TILE opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 2.12. Interface has a twelve month low of $5.88 and a twelve month high of $17.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $253.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.70 million. Interface had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Interface will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.48%.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

