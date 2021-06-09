Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 2,266 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,333% compared to the average volume of 66 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,453,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,025 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,077,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,065,000 after purchasing an additional 540,495 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 566,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,518,000 after purchasing an additional 328,985 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 640,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,509,000 after purchasing an additional 307,210 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 576,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,053,000 after purchasing an additional 280,588 shares during the period.

ICF stock opened at $66.49 on Wednesday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $88.40 and a twelve month high of $104.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.63.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

