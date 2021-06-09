Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS)

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 1,374 put options on the company. This is an increase of 881% compared to the average volume of 140 put options.

Shares of NYSE:CHS opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Chico’s FAS has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $6.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.78.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHS. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 18,745.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,045,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,772,000 after buying an additional 2,034,958 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chico’s FAS by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,770,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,730 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,426,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter worth $1,485,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Chico’s FAS by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,953,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,056,000 after acquiring an additional 824,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

