Traders Purchase Large Volume of Qualtrics International Put Options (NYSE:XM)

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 6,408 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,490% compared to the typical daily volume of 403 put options.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XM shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Qualtrics International from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Qualtrics International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.78.

In other news, CTO John Thimsen sold 24,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $886,751.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Chris Beckstead sold 17,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $611,426.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,496 shares of company stock worth $7,965,118 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International stock opened at $35.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -54.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.36. Qualtrics International has a twelve month low of $29.36 and a twelve month high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.39 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qualtrics International will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

