Transat A.T. (TRZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 10th. Analysts expect Transat A.T. to post earnings of C($2.77) per share for the quarter.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($3.04) by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$41.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$67.20 million.

TRZ opened at C$5.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Transat A.T. has a 1 year low of C$3.56 and a 1 year high of C$7.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$201.95 million and a PE ratio of -0.39.

Several research firms recently commented on TRZ. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.90 to C$3.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.90 to C$3.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Transat A.T. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of C$3.86.

About Transat A.T.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

