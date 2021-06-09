Transat A.T. (TRZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 10th. Analysts expect Transat A.T. to post earnings of C($2.77) per share for the quarter.
Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($3.04) by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$41.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$67.20 million.
TRZ opened at C$5.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Transat A.T. has a 1 year low of C$3.56 and a 1 year high of C$7.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$201.95 million and a PE ratio of -0.39.
About Transat A.T.
Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.
Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?
Receive News & Ratings for Transat A.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transat A.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.